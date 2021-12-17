Book review- "A History of Wild Places"

Looking for an unusual read? Try “A History of Wild Places” by Shea Ernshaw.
Travis Wren is good at finding people, needing only a single object to find who is missing.
He agrees to try to find Maggie St. James, a children’s author renowned for dark stories. Travis follows her trail to a community called Pastoral, which was founded by people searching for a better life. Then Travis disappears. Later, a member of the Pastoral community named Theo finds Travis’s truck. It falls to him, his wife Calla, and her sister Bee to unravel the tangled web of what has happened to Maggie and Travis.
But in uncovering those secrets, they just might unravel their relationships with each other and with Pastoral.
“A History of Wild Places” is a unique, dark, and chilling story that’s full of twists and turns.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.