Book Review - "You've Reached Sam"

“You’ve Reached Sam” by Dustin Thao is this week’s book of the week.
Julie and Sam were once a nearly-perfect couple who dreamed of moving out of their small town and going to college together. That changes when Sam is killed in a car crash. One day, reeling with grief, Julie calls his phone just to hear his voice on his voicemail. And Sam picks up. Somehow they are able to still talk and throughout their phone calls, Julie ends up falling for him all over again.
But time doesn’t stop for anyone, not even the dead, and Julie wonders how she can let him go twice.
Heartbreaking and touching, “You’ve Reached Sam” is a sweet yet tough look at the realities of grief. This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.