Book review - "Yesterday is History"

If you’re looking for a new take on the time travel story, try “Yesterday is History” by Kosoko Jackson.
Andre is ready for his life to resume. He’s finally gotten the liver transplant he desperately needed and seems to be recovering well.
But that’s before he faints and finds out his new liver came with an unexpected side effect: time travel.
He goes back in time and meets Michael, a boy who lived in his house in 1969. When Andre returns to the present, a boy named Blake is there. He’s the younger brother of Andre’s liver donor and volunteers to teach him about his new power.
Andre has to figure out who and when he wants to be before the consequences of time travel change his future forever.
“Yesterday is History” is an intriguing story full of wonderfully developed, lovable characters.
This book is available at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.