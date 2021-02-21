Book review - "Wuhan Diary: Dispatches from a Quarantined City"

“Wuhan Diary: Dispatches from a Quarantined City” by Fang Fang and translated by Michael Berry is the book of the week.
Fang Fang, one of China’s most celebrated writers, began to keep an online diary of what it was like to live in Wuhan when the city went into lockdown after the original outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.
This book is a transcription and translation of that online diary, parts of which were censored or blocked online at the time. She details life in quarantine, social injustices revealed by the epidemic, and abuses of power in Wuhan in ways that will resonate with readers from around the world.
This is a brave, empathetic book that will no doubt become required reading for anyone wanting to make sense of this pandemic.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.