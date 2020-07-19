Book review - "Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor"

If you’re in need of a new middle grade adventure, try “Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor” by Ally Carter. It’s not every day you accidentally set the museum you’re visiting on fire. And it’s not every day you get a new home because of it. Yet that’s precisely what happens to April, who is an orphan. After a visit to look at the famed collection of the Winterborne family goes awry, she is whisked away to live in the Winterborne’s mansion. In the absence of the heir to the Winterborne fortune and estate, the mansion has become a home for orphans like April. It’s in this new home April learns the only thing she has of her mother, a key, has something to do with the Winterborne family and their house. She’s determined to find out what that key unlocks. “Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor” is a fast-paced, funny, and engaging story. This book is available at the Beckley branch and on the bookmobiles.
All branches of the Raleigh County Public Library are now open.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.