Book review - "Wild Peace"

“Wild Peace” by Irene Lathan and illustrated by Il Sung Na is this week’s book of the week.
A young girl has too much hustle, bustle and scurry in her life. She imagines a forest where she can escape it all. There she gathers berries, hops with bunnies, and learns that peace is a thing you can make for yourself.
A beautiful love letter to imagination and to nature, “Wild Peace” is a fantastic picture book.
It is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.