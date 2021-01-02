Book review - "Where is our library?"

The first book of the week for 2021 is “Where is Our Library?” by Josh Funk and illustrated by Stevie Lewis.
The lions that guard the New York Public Library are named Patience and Fortitude and they have a secret. Each night, after midnight, they leave their pedestals, sneak inside the library, and read as many children’s books as they can. One night, they run into a problem. All the children’s books are gone! Patience and Fortitude scour the city for their lost library, determined to find it before dawn breaks.
“Where is Our Library?” is an inventive, colorful story that will take readers all around New York City and remind them that discovering new places is fun.
It is available at the Beckley and Shady Spring branches of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.