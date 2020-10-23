Book review - "Where Dreams Descend"

“Where Dreams Descend” by Janella Angeles is this week’s book of the week.
A group of magicians is competing to be the next headliner of the Conquering Circus. Their acts grow more and more risky, causing accidents, injuries and magicians to go missing. Still the show must go on, drawing Kallia, Jack and Demarco into a game they aren’t sure they can escape.
Lush and atmospheric, “Where Dreams Descend” is perfect for fans of Stephanie Garber’s “Caraval,” Erin Morgenstern’s “The Night Circus” and Gaston Leroux’s “The Phantom of the Opera.”
This book is available at the Beckley branch.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.