“Violet and Jobie in the Wild” by Lynne Rae Perkins is the first book of the week for 2023. Violet and Jobie are mouse siblings who have lived a comfortable life in a human household. One day things change with the snap of a mousetrap. Suddenly Violet and Jobie find themselves thrust into the outside world for the first time. How can they survive the elements and predators? Being a mouse is always challenging but these siblings are determined not just to survive but to thrive.
A sweet coming-of-age story, “Violet and Jobie in the Wild” is perfect for fans of “Charlotte’s Web.” Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley branch and on the bookmobile.
