Book review - "Velvet Was the Night"

If you’re a fan of noir mysteries, try “Velvet Was the Night” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
Maite is a quiet secretary who escapes the turbulent political upheaval around her by reading tales of romance and danger. Her next door neighbor, an art student named Leonora, disappears and Maite takes it upon herself to search for her.
Little does she know that a man named Elvis, a criminal who works for a gang dedicated to stopping political activists, is hunting Leonora, too. As Maite and Elvis join forces in their search for Leonora, they find themselves in greater danger than either of them could have ever imagined.
“Velvet Was the Night” is a detailed, twisty, satisfying read.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.