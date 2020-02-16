Book review - "Tooth Fairy in Training"

“Tooth Fairy in Training” by Michelle Robinson and illustrated by Briony May Smith is this week’s book of the week.
Tate is a fairy who’s excited to begin her tooth fairy lessons. Her sister May teaches her how to switch teeth for money while not waking sleeping kids. They then set out so Tate can practice.
What Tate hadn’t counted on was that animals need a tooth fairy, too. From hippos to seals to snakes, being a tooth fairy is much more dangerous than Tate thought. With May’s help, Tate is able to overcome her fears and has a great first night’s tooth fairy-ing.
With enchanting, detailed illustrations, “Tooth Fairy in Training” is a cute story of learning, sisterhood, and teeth.
It’s available at the Beckley branch and on the Bookmobiles.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.