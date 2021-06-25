Book review - "Thornwood"

“Thornwood” by Leah Cypress is this week’s book of the week. Everyone knows the story of Sleeping Beauty, right? Rosalin, the beautiful princess, was cursed to prick her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel, causing her and the entire castle to fall asleep for a hundred years, only to be awoken by a prince’s kiss. There’s one person the stories always leave out, though. Briony, Rosalin’s little sister. She wakes up after the hundred years to discover that the prince isn’t who he says he is and that there’s a lot more to the curse than they originally thought. It’s up to Briony to figure out the curse and save her family and her kingdom from the Thornwood before it’s too late.
Fast-paced and full of well-realized characters, “Thornwood” is a perfect read for fans of Jen Calonita, Gail Carson Levine, Liesl Shurtliff, and Shannon Hale.
Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley and Sophia branches.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.