Pining for a new picture book? Try “The Twilight Library” by Carmen Oliver and illustrated by Miren Asiain Lora. Night is descending, but the Twilight Library is just getting ready for its story time. All kinds of creatures from all over are coming to listen to the librarian tell a story, a story that will inspire everyone to dream up tales of their own.
“The Twilight Library” is a simple yet simply lovely book, full of gorgeous illustrations that will bring the magic of the story to life. Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley and Sophia branches of the library.
