Book review - "The Tubman Command"

“The Tubman Command” by Elizabeth Cobbs is a historical novel that examines a lesser-known part of Harriet Tubman’s life.
While most know of Tubman’s daring escape to freedom and her work helping other slaves escape, she was also a scout and spy for the Union army. She helped lead a raid on several plantations along the Combahee River, which freed over 750 slaves. “The Tubman Command” tells the story of Tubman’s leadership in the Combahee River Raid, her ingenuity in the face of intense difficulties, and her courage to help others to freedom.
Well-researched and compellingly written, “The Tubman Command” is a tribute to one of American history’s greatest figures. It is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Library.