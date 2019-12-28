Book review - "The Starless Sea"

“The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern is the last book of the week for 2019.
One day, Zachary Rawlins discovers an unusual book in the stacks of his university’s library. He begins reading it and unexpectedly finds a story from his own childhood in its pages. His own story can’t be in there, since the book is older than he is. Zachary sets off to find out how his story ended up in this book and what it means.
Author of the hit “The Night Circus,” Morgenstern makes a triumphal return to the literary world with this touching, complex love letter to stories and those who read them.
This book is available at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.