“The Spite House” by Johnny Compton is this week’s book of the week. Eric has taken a new job as the caretaker of the Masson House, one of the most haunted places in Texas. All he and his two daughters need to do is stay in the house and record everything that happens, which sounds pretty easy even though every previous caretaker has been driven mad. Despite the risks, Eric feels called to the house, not just because of the six-figure salary he’d earn, but because living in close proximity to such a haunted place might help him understand the unusual power that has driven his family from place to place for years. But life at the Masson House isn’t as easy as it initially sounded.
Eerie and spooky, “The Spite House” is a chilling story from a promising new horror author. This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.