Book review - "The Sentence"

“The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich is this week’s book of the week.
Tookie has landed a job as a bookseller after years of being in prison, where books were what kept her going. A regular at the book shop named Flora suddenly dies and returns as a ghost. The book shop soon isn’t the only thing that’s haunted as Tookie tries to solve the mystery of Flora’s haunting all while reconciling the difficulties of her past and the challenges of her present, all in hopes of a peaceful future free of ghosts.
Heart-wrenching and heartfelt, “The Sentence” is a unique and captivating story.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.