Since we’re heading into March Madness, why not check out “The Sense of Wonder” by Matthew Salesses? This week’s book of the week tells the story of Won Lee, the only Asian American in the NBA who amazes everyone during a seven-game winning streak. “The Wonder,” as he’s now called, is uncomfortable with his sudden stardom. In Won’s orbit are Robert Sung, a sportswriter, and Carrie Kang, Won’s new girlfriend, a producer who is intent on bringing Korean drama to the United States. Each of them grapples with racism and the difficulties of representation in sports and entertainment media and thrives with grace, humor, and wit.
“The Sense of Wonder” is, at turns, hilariously funny and intensely serious yet is always full of heart. This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
