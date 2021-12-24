Book review - "The Secret of the Magic Pearl"

The last book of the week for 2021 is “The Secret of the Magic Pearl” by Elisa Sabatinelli and illustrated by Iacopo Bruno. Hector’s growing up in a small seaside town in Italy. His family operates a marina that offers deep sea diving excursions. Hector dreams of becoming a deep sea diver like his father and grandfather before him. A businessman named Amedeo Limonta opens a new diving facility right next to Hector’s family’s, forcing them to close. Hector knows Limonta is after one thing: to find a legendary pearl so he can sell it and make more money. Hector decides to take matters into his own hands and stop Limonta before it’s too late.
“The Secret of the Magic Pearl” is a beautiful love letter to the ocean and a gorgeously illustrated story. This book is available at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services. Happy New Year from all of us at the library!
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.