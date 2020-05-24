Book review - "The Secret Guests"

If you’re looking for a new historical fiction read, try “The Secret Guests” by Benjamin Black.
It is a well-known fact that lots of children were sent out of London for their safety at the beginning of World War II, including the two princesses, Elizabeth and Margaret Rose. But what if they were sent to Ireland instead of to Windsor castle? Guarded by Celia Nashe, an English secret agent, and Garda Strafford, an Irish police officer, Elizabeth and Margaret Rose assume the names Ellen and Mary and vanish into an unknown country.
Black has crafted an intriguing work of reimagined history that will appeal to royal watchers young and old.
This book is available at the Beckley branch. If you would like to check it out, please call about our curbside services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.