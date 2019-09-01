Book Review - "The Rage of Dragons"

“The Rage of Dragons” by Evan Winter is this week’s book of the week. The Omehi people have been embroiled in war for the past two hundred years. Even with certain of their citizens gifted with the ability to call down dragons or to transform themselves into bigger, better warriors, there is still no sign of peace in sight. Tau doesn’t have any of those extraordinary gifts and plans to do what he can to get out of the army as soon as possible. But when those closest to Tau are murdered, he discovers that he does have an extraordinary gift: his will to become the greatest swordsman alive so he can have his revenge.
Compelling, complex, and rich, “The Rage of Dragons” is a new fantasy perfect for fans of George RR Martin and Marlon James. This book is available at the Beckley branch and through the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.