Book review - "The Private Lives of Public Birds: Learning to Listen to the Birds Where We Live" by Jack Gedney

Looking for a book that will help you connect to nature as summer starts to wind down? Try “The Private Lives of Public Birds: Learning to Listen to the Birds Where We Live” by Jack Gedney.
In this series of essays, Gedney explores the importance, the function, and the beauty of fifteen different species of birds that can be found all around the United States.
At turns poetry, science text, and nature writing “The Private Lives of Public Birds” is a unique work that calls on readers to pay more attention to our feathered friends and the impact they have on us and on the rest of nature.
This book is available at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at Raleigh County Public Libraries.
