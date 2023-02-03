Looking for a new adventure? Try “The Prince of Nowhere” by Rochelle Hassan.
A wall of cold, enchanted mist keeps Roda’s town safe from all sorts of beasts. She receives letters from a pen pal called Anonymous, who predicts the future with alarming accuracy. When Anonymous tells her to rescue a crow one day after school and bring it home, Roda does so without question. However, the injured crow turns out to be a shape-shifting boy named Ignis. Ignis doesn’t remember what happened to him. Anonymous must have a reason for bringing them together, but the only way to figure out what he wants is to follow the clues in his letters. Roda and Ignis’s adventure leads them beyond her town, beyond the protective mist, and into the mysterious land of Nowhere. As evil forces close in, Roda and Ignis must work together despite the fact that they’re not sure they can trust each other.
“The Prince of Nowhere” is full of thrilling and magical twists and turns. This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
