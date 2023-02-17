“The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd” by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos is this week’s book of the week. Captain William Kidd was one of the most notorious pirates/privateers in the Golden Age of Piracy.
An important figure in his life who is not as well-known is his wife, Sarah. She was a wealthy woman who was widowed twice before she was 21.
She helped her husband in his endeavors and fought alongside him against those who accused him of wrongdoing. She survived the tumult her husband’s piracy created and later thrived as a prominent citizen of New York. This is her story.
Fascinating and well-researched, “The Pirate’s Wife” is an intriguing look at one of history’s lesser-known leading ladies. This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
