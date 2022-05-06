Book review - "The Patron Saint of Second Chances"

Looking for a heartwarming read? Try “The Patron Saint of Second Chances” by Christine Simon.
Signor Giovannino Speranza is the unofficial mayor of the small town of Prometto, Italy, which has a population of exactly 212. He has a big problem on his hands. Unless he can come up with a large amount of money to fix the town’s rotting plumbing, its residents will be forced to move elsewhere.
In a desperate attempt to boost the town’s tourism revenue, he starts a rumor that the famous movie star Dante Rinaldi will be working on a new film nearby. This plan backfires by working a little too well. Suddenly everyone wants to be a part of the film and is contributing money.
Signor Speranza has only one option: to keep the ruse going. But what will happen if Dante Rinaldi doesn’t show up? But what if he does?
“The Patron Saint of Second Chances” is a hilarious story that’s brimming with charm.
This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.