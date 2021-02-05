Book review - "The Other Mother"

This week’s book of the week is “The Other Mother” by Matthew Dicks.
Fourteen-year-old Michael has a lot going on. He’s grieving the death of his father from a heart attack, hates his mother’s new husband, and has to look after his annoying younger siblings more and more. Then there’s his mother. One day he wakes up to find that she’s gone, replaced by an exact, other mother.
His real mother is missing. No one believes him, not his friends, his siblings, or his stepfather. He starts to panic. Despite this, he sets out to try to find out the truth of what happened to his mother. What he isn’t prepared for is what he learns about himself and his father along the way.
“The Other Mother” is a compassionate story about family, death, mental health and healing.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.