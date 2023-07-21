In 1929, the Hope family murders sent shockwaves through the Maine coast. The only survivor and assumed murderer, 17-year-old Lenora Hope, has never spoken publicly about that night and she has never left Hope’s End, the Cliffside mansion where the murders took place.
It’s now 1983 and Kit McDeere is still reeling from the death of her mother when she accepts the job as Lenora’s home health aide. Lenora has been rendered mute and confined to a wheelchair after several strokes. Her only means of communication is typing one-handed on her typewriter. On Kit’s first night there, Lenora makes a shocking offer – I want to tell you everything.
Kit begins to piece together the story, and she suspects that Lenora may not be telling the complete truth and learning what happened on that night in 1929 might be more dangerous than she thought.
Thrilling, suspenseful and full of twists, Riley Sager’s new book “The Only One Left” can be found at the library’s Beckley branch, Sophia branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
