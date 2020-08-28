Book review - "The only good Indians"

If you’re looking for a new horror story, try “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones.
Ricky, Lewis, Gabe, and Cass, four men of the Blackfeet tribe, did something terrible in their youth. They thought their actions would remain buried in their pasts forever. They were wrong. Ten years later, each of them starts having strange experiences that bring back what they did. Something is after them and it wants revenge.
“The Only Good Indians” is suspenseful, twisty, and absorbing.
Pick up this book at the Beckley branch of the library.
All branches of the Raleigh County Public Library are now open.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at Raleigh County Public Libraries.