Book review - "The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot"

This week’s book of the week is “The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin.
Lenni is a 17-year-old with a terminal illness. She meets 83-year-old Margot at the hospital’s arts and crafts class and the two strike up an unlikely friendship. Together their respective ages total up to 100 years, a fact that inspires an unusual plan.
Lenni and Margot are going to create 100 paintings to celebrate the century they have collectively lived. With the help of Lenni’s nurse and the hospital’s chaplain, Lenni and Margot embark on an artistic journey full of joy, sorrow and everything in between.
“The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” is a poignant, joyful story that is full of the truth that each life is worth celebrating.
Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley and Sophia branches of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.