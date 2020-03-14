Book review - "The New David Espinoza"

“The New David Espinoza” by Fred Aceves is this week’s book of the week.
David, who’s always been a shorter, skinnier kid, gets physically bullied on his last day of school. Fortunately no one else was around to see and he has the whole summer to forget about it. Or so he thought. When a video of his attack goes viral, David decides to use his vacation to bulk up.
He starts going to the local gym and becomes more and more engrossed with bodybuilding, even its uglier, more dangerous side. The harder he works for his ideal body, the more he starts to question if pursuing this goal will cost him all he has.
“The New David Espinoza” is a timely tale that takes a keen look at body dysmorphia, body shaming and toxic masculinity. This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.