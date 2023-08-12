“The Mystery of the Clockwork Sparrow” by Katherine Woodfine transports readers into early 1900s London and the emergence of ornate department stores.
A few months ago, Sophie was a spoiled, pampered rich girl, but left orphaned and penniless by the death of her father, she is working at her first job in the millinery department of Sinclair’s, the brand-new department store. She finds new friends in Lillian Rose, a young girl working as a mannequin by day and an aspiring actress by night, and Billy, an apprentice porter. On the eve of the grand opening, the bejeweled clockwork sparrow is stolen and it’s up to our heroes to decipher the puzzles and clues to determine which criminal mastermind has stolen the clockwork sparrow.
Rich in its Edwardian setting of foggy London streets, lively characters and mysteries around every corner, “The Mystery of the Clockwork Sparrow” delivers adventure and intrigue sure to leave readers enjoying every moment spent at Sinclair’s!
This book is available at our Beckley branch and as an audiobook through one of the library’s e-reading services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.