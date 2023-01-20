“The Mermaid Moon” by Briony May Smith is this week’s book of the week. Merrin is a mermaid and is best friends with a girl from land named Molly. The two go on all sorts of underwater adventures together. But a night is fast approaching where they’ll have their first adventure on land! The Mermaid Moon festival is the one night a year where creatures of the deep can magically come onto land. Merrin cannot wait. But she has to be back before the moon’s reflection disappears from the sea; otherwise, the magic will disappear forever. When Merrin and Molly adventure a little more than they intended to, they’ve got to think fast before it’s too late and the magic vanishes.
Beautifully illustrated and imaginative, “The Mermaid Moon” is a wonderful story of friendship, quick thinking, and, of course, whales. Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley and Sophia branches as well as on the bookmobile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.