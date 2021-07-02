Book review - "The Maidens"

Looking for a new mystery? Try “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides.
Mariana is a group therapist who is certain about one thing. Edward Fosca, a charming Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University, is a murderer. She has no proof to back her certainty.
Fosca is a beloved member of the university community, especially among a secret society of female students that call themselves the Maidens. Zoe, a member of the Maidens and a friend of Mariana’s niece, was murdered and when another body is found, Mariana becomes determined to prove Fosca’s involvement and guilt, even if it costs her everything. Including her life.
“The Maidens” is an exciting, captivating story of obsession, perfect for fans of Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History” and Leigh Bardugo’s “Ninth House.”
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.