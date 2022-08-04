Book Review - The Librarian Spy

“The Librarian Spy” by Madeline Martin is this week’s book of the week.
Ava is working at the Library of Congress in 1943. She receives an unexpected offer from the US military: go to Lisbon in neutral Portugal and pose as a librarian while also working as a spy. Her aim is to gain intelligence from Nazi newspapers and other publications. In France, there is a woman named Elaine who has begun working at a printing press run by members of the Resistance. She is determined to help stop Germany’s propaganda machine even though working at the printing press puts her in serious danger. Together Ava and Elaine find themselves working together through covert messages to change lives and do their part to resist the Nazis.
Full of twists, turns, and international intrigue, “The Librarian Spy” is about two women facing overwhelming odds with courage, daring, and heart.
This book is available at the Beckley branch and through both of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.
