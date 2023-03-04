This week’s book of the week is “The Last Tale of the Flower Bride” by Roshani Chokshi. Heiress Indigo Maxwell-Casteñada and a scholar of myths fell in love quickly and decided to get married. Indigo extracted one promise from her would-be groom: that he never look into her past. He agrees, they wed, and are happy, despite some tumult. But then they hear that Indigo’s aunt is dying and they have to return to her childhood home, the House of Dreams. There, the bridegroom is tempted to break his promise. But keeping his promise might just break his marriage … and him.
“The Last Tale of the Flower Bride” is a lush, atmospheric story told in gorgeous prose. Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
