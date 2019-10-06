Book review - "The Last Leonardo: The Secret Lives of the World's Most Expensive Painting"

“The Last Leonardo: The Secret Lives of the World’s Most Expensive Painting” by Ben Lewis is this week’s book of the week.
This book tells the tale of one of the most intriguing, on-going art mysteries of the past 400 years: whether or not the painting “Salvatore Mundi” is a genuine work of Leonardo da Vinci. The painting has never truly been authenticated yet it earned the title of the most expensive painting in the world when it sold for $450.3 million when it was auctioned off in 2017.
Lewis takes readers into the painting’s past from what it would have been like in da Vinci’s studio to how it graced English palaces to when it was found in a small gallery in New Orleans.
Meticulously researched and well-written, “The Last Leonardo” shines a light on the complexities and conflicts within the art history and art-dealing world. If you’re interested in art, history, or mysteries, then this one is definitely for you.
This book is available at the Beckley branch.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.