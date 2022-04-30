Book review - "The Last Green Valley"

Looking for some new historical fiction? Try “The Last Green Valley” by Mark Sullivan.
Adeline and Emil Martel are caught between the proverbial rock and a hard place. Stalin’s armies are pushing into Ukraine while the Nazis are retreating with the promise of “protecting pure-blood Germans.” While the Martels are of German heritage, they are reluctant to trust in those promises. Nevertheless, they decide to take their two sons and flee to find and fight their way to freedom.
“The Last Green Valley” is a story of the courage and perseverance of past refugees, themes that are startlingly pertinent to our own times.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.