Book review - "The Illness Lesson"

If you’re looking for a new, unusual historical fiction read, try “The Illness Lesson” by Clare Beams.
Samuel Hood, his daughter Caroline, and their friend David have decided to found a school for young women. Just as their new students descend on the school, a flock of strange red birds descends on their town of Ashwell, Mass. One by one, their new students get sick; breaking out in rashes, falling down in seizures, and wandering in the night are just a few of these girls’ symptoms.
Fearing for the reputation of the new school and acting against Caroline’s pleas, Samuel does not inform his students’ parents of their illness. He instead employs a doctor to cure them, a doctor whose shocking treatment has some disastrous effects. Caroline decides to take matters into her own hands and work to heal the girls, before she succumbs to the sickness.
“The Illness Lesson” is a lyrically told story about power, education, and freedom.
This book is available at the Beckley branch.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Library.