Book review - "The Harp of Kings"

If you’re looking for a book that’s full of magical quests, otherworldly creatures, and political intrigue, seek no further than “The Harp of Kings” by Juliet Marillier.
Liobhan and her brother Brocc are talented musicians who are training to be admitted to the elite ranks of the warriors of Swan Island. Though they’re still candidates for training, the siblings find themselves chosen for a covert mission: to find and retrieve a missing harp, a mystical instrument that must be played at the upcoming coronation. If it isn’t, the chosen heir will be overthrown and the kingdom will dissolve into complete disarray. Together with their fellow candidate, Dau, Liobhan and Brocc set out to find the harp of kings before it’s too late.
Lyrically written and full of well-realized characters, “The Harp of Kings” is a wonderful fantasy. It’s available at the Beckley branch.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.