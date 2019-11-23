Book review - "The Guarded Gate: Bigotry, Eugenics, and the Law that kept Two Generations of Jews, Italians, and Other European Immigrants out of America"

“The Guarded Gate: Bigotry, Eugenics, and the Law that kept Two Generations of Jews, Italians, and Other European Immigrants out of America” by Daniel Okrent is this week’s book of the week.
It traces the impact of anti-immigration sentiment in late 19th and early 20th century America.
The book also discusses multiple changes that were attempted or made as a result of those sentiments: from pushing for literacy test and tax requirements for immigrants to the passage of the Johnson-Reed Act, a law that put random restrictions on how many people could be allowed into the United States from different countries.
If anyone would like to better understand the historical roots of how immigration and its regulation became such hot-button issues in America, “The Guarded Gate” is a good place to start.
This book is available at the Beckley branch.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.