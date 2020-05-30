Book review - "The Grace Kelly Dress

“The Grace Kelly Dress” by Brenda Janowitz is this week’s book of the week.
In 1958, a seamstress named Rose is working on a wedding dress that could be a twin to the one Grace Kelly wore in 1956. While she’s making it for someone else, a budding romance with the bride’s brother has Rose thinking she might like to wear the dress herself. Through struggles, disappointments, and heartbreak, the dress is handed down through the next two generations of Rose’s family.
Though they are incredibly different women, this dress binds them all together in ways none of them could have guessed.
Weaving the histories of three women into one seamless narrative, “The Grace Kelly Dress” is an uplifting novel. This book is available at the Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.