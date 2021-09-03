Book review - "The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line"

This week’s book of the week is “The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II” by Major General Mari K. Eder. It is no secret that the accomplishments of women are often brought to light and celebrated long after the accomplishments of men. This book champions the struggles, sacrifices, and successes of 15 different women who lived, labored, and fought for their lives in World War II. Whether it’s the story of Ola Mildred “Millie” Rexroat, the only Native American woman to serve as a member of the Women Airforce Service Pilots, Virginia Hall’s harrowing experience of working in the French Resistance, or Major Charity Adams’ tale of organizing mail systems in England and France, each account is rendered in accurate, well-researched detail.
“The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line” is informative, inspiring, and perfect for seasoned history buffs and newcomers to nonfiction alike. This book is available at the Beckley branch and through both of the library’s e-reading services.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.