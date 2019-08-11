Book review - "The Gifted School"

This week’s Book of the Week is “The Gifted School” by Bruce Holsinger.
Crystal Academy is set to open soon and all families of Crystal, Colorado are invited to have their children apply. However, only a select and gifted few will be admitted. The story follows four families, parents who will do quite a bit to help their children to succeed and those children who are doing their best to live up to the expectations put upon them.
Sharp and well-written, “The Gifted School” shines an interesting look on school admissions and how far certain parents are willing to go to ensure their children have the best possible education.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Library.