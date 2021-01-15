Book review - "The Fires of Vengeance"

This week’s book of the week is “The Fires of Vengeance” by Evan Winter, which is the sequel to the epic fantasy hit “The Rage of Dragons.”
Tau is as determined as ever to have his revenge on those who murdered those closest to him. But other forces are at work. There is about to be an attack on the capital, an attack that Tau and Queen Tsiora can delay through a daring plan. If the plan succeeds, Tsiora will be able to gather her forces and launch an assault on her own city to take the throne from her sister, who is ruling as the “true” queen of the Omehi. It is then up to Tsiora to reunite her people if the Omehi are to have a chance at surviving the oncoming onslaught.
Action-packed and thought-provoking, “The Fires of Vengeance” is a stunning second installment in The Burning quartet. It and “The Rage of Dragons” can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.