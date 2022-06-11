Book review - "The Favor"

This week’s book of the week is “The Favor” by Nora Murphy.
Leah and McKenna have never met but their lives are incredibly similar. Both are educated, sophisticated women who have recently married successful men.
But appearances are deceiving.
Leah, who has been married for longer, has taken it upon herself to watch over McKenna from afar. As McKenna’s situation deteriorates, Leah decides to do this stranger a favor, a favor that could have disastrous, maybe even fatal, consequences.
Twisty and mysterious, “The Favor” is a well-written debut. Do yourself a favor and read it!
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.