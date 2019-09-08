Book review - "The Escape Room"

“The Escape Room” by Megan Goldin is this week’s book of the week.
Vincent, Jules, Sylvie and Sam are young Wall Street elite, know it, and live that fact to the fullest. When they’re invited to participate in an escape room team-building activity in the elevator of a newly constructed skyscraper, the four colleagues accept.
They want to prove themselves, but when the lights go out, what was meant to bring them together ends up tearing them apart.
“The Escape Room” is compelling and engrossing, perfect for thriller fans new and old. This book is available at the Beckley and Shady Spring branches and is available through the library’s e-reading services.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.