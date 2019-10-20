Book review - "The Downstairs Girl"

“The Downstairs Girl” by Stacey Lee is this week’s book of the week.
Jo Kuan is a lady’s maid in Atlanta who moonlights as a newspaper advice columnist called Miss Sweetie. When her column takes off, she uses her pen to address racial and social inequality, which doesn’t always sit well with her readers. More and more readers try to discover the identity of Miss Sweetie and Jo soon finds herself on a path to find out who she truly is.
Told in lush, elegant prose, this unique story is sure to delight any historical fiction fan.
“The Downstairs Girl” is available at the Beckley branch. It is also available as an e-audio book via one of the library’s online reading services.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant
at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.