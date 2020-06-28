Book review - "The Death of Sitting Bear"

“The Death of Sitting Bear” by N. Scott Momaday is this week’s book of the week.
N. Scott Momaday is one of the United States’ most accomplished poets. Momaday does not shy away from any subject in this collection. Writing about subjects such as death, nature, dance, travel and his Native American heritage, he has crafted beautiful and unique poetry told in simple, precise language. His work is accessible to new and seasoned poetry readers alike.
To anyone looking to expand their literary horizons this summer, this one is a good one to start with. “The Death of Sitting Bear” is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
l l l
All branches of the Raleigh County Public Library are now open.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh
County Public Libraries.