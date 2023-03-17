“The Dance Tree” by Kiran Millwood Hargrave is this week’s book of the week. In the hot summer of 1518 in Strasbourg, a woman begins to dance in the market square and won’t stop. She dances for days without rest and other women join her. The city council declares a state of emergency but whatever they try, the dancing won’t stop even though people are dying of it. Lisbet, a pregnant beekeeper, experiences quite the change when her sister-in-law returns from paying penance in the mountains, penance for a crime no one talks about. Pressure mounts in the city and Lisbet is forced to question everything she ever thought about love and sin.
A fascinating look at a relatively unexplored part of history, “The Dance Tree” is an emotional, well-written read. This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
