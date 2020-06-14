Book review - "The City We Became"

If you’re looking for a new fantasy read, try “The City We Became” by N.K. Jemisin.
Everyone knows that every city has a soul, right? Some have older, even ancient souls and some have shinier, newer ones. But what if those souls manifested as humans? And what if those humans have to band together to stop monsters from another dimension from wreaking havoc in our world?
A fresh take on New York City, “The City We Became” is a fantastical, fast-paced adventure full of monsters of both the mythical and human sort.
This book is available at the Beckley branch.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.